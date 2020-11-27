DSBN confirms COVID-19 case at Glynn A Green Public School

The District School Board of Niagara is confirming a new case of COVID-19 at Glynn A Green Public School.

Custodians are completing a deep cleaning of the Fonthill school, and public health inspectors will be stopping by to conduct an assessment.

Niagara's school boards do not reveal the identity of an infected person due to privacy reasons.

Provincial data shows at least 11 Niagara students and 5 staff members have contracted the virus recently.

The provincial data does not include all known cases.