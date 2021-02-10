DSBN confirms COVID-19 case at Kate S. Durdan Public School
A member of the Kate S. Durdan Public School community has tested positive for COVID-19.
District School Board of Niagara officials confirmed the case at the Niagara Falls school this morning, but they do not reveal if infected people are staff members or students.
Niagara Region Public Health is conducting contact tracing and custodians have completed a thorough cleaning of the school.
