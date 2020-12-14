DSBN confirms COVID-19 case at Lincoln Centennial Public School
A person at Lincoln Centennial Public School has tested positive for COVID-19.
The District School Board of Niagara does not reveal the identity of infected people, but Niagara Region Public Health will contact anyone who may have been in close contact with the person.
The school has been thoroughly cleaned.
Over the weekend the DSBN also confirmed a case at Quaker Road Public School in Welland and another case at Richmond Street Public School in Thorold.
