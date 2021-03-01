DSBN confirms COVID-19 case at Quaker Road Public School
The District School Board of Niagara is confirming a new case of COVID-19 at a Welland school.
Someone at Quaker Road Public School has tested positive for COVID-19.
Niagara Region Public Health will contact anyone considered to be at risk.
According to provincial data, 2 staff members and 6 students attending Niagara schools have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 14 days.
The provincial website does not include the case at Quaker Road or recent cases at Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School or Canadian Martyrs Catholic Elementary.
-
ROUNDTABLE Mike Blasom and Ruth UnrauROUNDTABLE Mike Blasom and Ruth Unrau
-
WEEKLY NIAGARA COVID-19 UPDATE: MAR 1 RED ZONEToday at 12:01am Niagara Region moved into the RED control level of the government’s reopening framework. Hair salons, gyms, and restaurant dining rooms are set to reopen in limited capacity. Tim talks with Dr. Mustafa Hirji - Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health.
-
Carm from Tootzie's Tune-Up on reopeningTIm talks to Carm LaVigna from Tootzie's Tune-Up. She talks about the frustrations of being a small business owner during these restrictive periods.