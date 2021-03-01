iHeartRadio
DSBN confirms COVID-19 case at Quaker Road Public School

CKTB - NEWS - School COVID-19

The District School Board of Niagara is confirming a new case of COVID-19 at a Welland school.

Someone at Quaker Road Public School has tested positive for COVID-19.

Niagara Region Public Health will contact anyone considered to be at risk.

According to provincial data, 2 staff members and 6 students attending Niagara schools have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 14 days.

The provincial website does not include the case at Quaker Road or recent cases at Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School or Canadian Martyrs Catholic Elementary.

