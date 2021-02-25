DSBN confirms new COVID-19 case at Westlane Secondary School

A person at Westlane Secondary School in Niagara Falls has tested positive for COVID-19.

District School Board of Niagara representatives confirmed the latest case last night, but they do not reveal if infected people are students or staff members.

Custodians are thoroughly cleaning the school and anyone considered to be at risk will be contacted by Niagara Region Public Health.

According to the official Ontario website, 11 cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Niagara schools in the last 14 days. The website does not list all known cases, including the Westlane case, but confirms 5 staff members and 6 students have been sick.

Welland, l'Ecole Elementarie Catholique Sacre-Coeur - 1 staff member

Pelham, Glynn A Green Public School - 1 student

Niagara Falls, Kate S Durdan Public School - 1 staff member

Prince Philip Public School - 1 staff member

Lincoln, Twenty Valley Public School - 2 students

Niagara Falls, Sacred Heart Catholic Elementary School - 1 student

Niagara Falls, Saint Paul Catholic High School - 2 staff members

St. Alfred Catholic Elementary School - 1 student

Niagara Falls, St. Michael Catholic High School - 1 student