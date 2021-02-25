DSBN confirms new COVID-19 case at Westlane Secondary School
A person at Westlane Secondary School in Niagara Falls has tested positive for COVID-19.
District School Board of Niagara representatives confirmed the latest case last night, but they do not reveal if infected people are students or staff members.
Custodians are thoroughly cleaning the school and anyone considered to be at risk will be contacted by Niagara Region Public Health.
According to the official Ontario website, 11 cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Niagara schools in the last 14 days. The website does not list all known cases, including the Westlane case, but confirms 5 staff members and 6 students have been sick.
Welland, l'Ecole Elementarie Catholique Sacre-Coeur - 1 staff member
Pelham, Glynn A Green Public School - 1 student
Niagara Falls, Kate S Durdan Public School - 1 staff member
Prince Philip Public School - 1 staff member
Lincoln, Twenty Valley Public School - 2 students
Niagara Falls, Sacred Heart Catholic Elementary School - 1 student
Niagara Falls, Saint Paul Catholic High School - 2 staff members
St. Alfred Catholic Elementary School - 1 student
Niagara Falls, St. Michael Catholic High School - 1 student
-
ROUNDTABLE Mike Matt and Lucas SpinosaROUNDTABLE Mike Matt and Lucas Spinosa
-
BUSINESS STORIES OF THE WEEK Feb 25Canada Revenue Agency began accepting tax returns for 2020, CERB was a taxable benefit, people who switched to working from home are entitled to a tax credit of up to $400 (200 days @ $2.00 per day). Bank revenues have remained strong because today banks make most of their money from fees rather than interest on loans. More use of credit and debit means more money for the banks. Tim talks to Marvin Ryder, Assistant Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster University
-
Life of a professional musician during the lockdownTim talks to Jim Cason, Drummer of Mighty Duck Blues Band on the life of a professional musician during the lockdown