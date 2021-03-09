DSBN confirms one new COVID-19 case at Lockview Public School

One more case of COVID-19 has been identified within a St. Catharines school community.

The District School Board of Niagara confirms a person at Lockview Public School has recently tested positive for the virus.

A thorough cleaning of the school is underway.

Although the DSBN and Niagara Catholic District School Boards do not reveal if infected people are students or staff members, provincial data of confirmed cases within the last 14 days reveals 8 students have been ill:

Fort Erie - Peace Bridge Public School - 1 student

Niagara Falls - District School Board of Niagara - 1 student

St. Catharines - Sir Winston Churchhill Secondary school - 2 students

Niagara Falls - Westlane Secondary School - 1 student

St. Catharines - Canadian Martyrs Catholic Elementary School - 1 student

St. Catharines - St. Alfred Catholic Elementary School - 1 student

Grimsby - St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School - 1 student

The provincial data does not yet include the Lockview Public School case.

The school boards consider some of the cases listed on the provincial website 'resolved.' The latest lists from the DSBN and Niagara Catholic are available online.

Health officials encourage anyone who may have been exposed to COVID-19 to monitor for symptoms for at least 14 days.