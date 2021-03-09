DSBN confirms one new COVID-19 case at Lockview Public School
One more case of COVID-19 has been identified within a St. Catharines school community.
The District School Board of Niagara confirms a person at Lockview Public School has recently tested positive for the virus.
A thorough cleaning of the school is underway.
Although the DSBN and Niagara Catholic District School Boards do not reveal if infected people are students or staff members, provincial data of confirmed cases within the last 14 days reveals 8 students have been ill:
Fort Erie - Peace Bridge Public School - 1 student
Niagara Falls - District School Board of Niagara - 1 student
St. Catharines - Sir Winston Churchhill Secondary school - 2 students
Niagara Falls - Westlane Secondary School - 1 student
St. Catharines - Canadian Martyrs Catholic Elementary School - 1 student
St. Catharines - St. Alfred Catholic Elementary School - 1 student
Grimsby - St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School - 1 student
The provincial data does not yet include the Lockview Public School case.
The school boards consider some of the cases listed on the provincial website 'resolved.' The latest lists from the DSBN and Niagara Catholic are available online.
Health officials encourage anyone who may have been exposed to COVID-19 to monitor for symptoms for at least 14 days.
-
COVID-19 UPDATE FOR Mar 9 - DR. KARIM ALICOVID-19 UPDATE FOR Mar 9 - DR. KARIM ALI Are things looking better? Is it time to be optimistic? Are people 'shopping around for the right vaccine'? Tim talks to Dr. Karim Ali Director, Division of Infectious Diseases and Antimicrobial Stewardship Program, and Lead Physician for Emergency Preparedness.
-
-
Council Recap Mar 9 – St Catharines Mayor Walter SendzikCouncil Recap Mar 9 – St Catharines Mayor Walter Sendzik City enforcing parking by-laws again. The city will be hiring a full-time diversity equity and inclusion staff person. FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre asking to use the Centre’s reserves for some work on the floors and washrooms.