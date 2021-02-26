DSBN confirms second COVID-19 case at Prince Philip Public School

A member of the Prince Philip Public School community has tested positive for COVID-19.

District School Board of Niagara officials confirmed the latest case involving someone at the Niagara Falls school last night.

The DSBN does not reveal if infected people are staff members or students, but according to provincial data at least one staff member at the school has been sick within the past 14 days.

The DSBN's official site lists two cases at the school: one confirmed February 14th, and the case confirmed yesterday.

According to the provincial records 2 staff members and 5 students at schools in Niagara have contracted the virus in the last two weeks.

Welland, l'Ecole Elementaire Catholique Sacre-Coeur - 1 staff member

Pelham, Glynn A Green Public School - 1 student

Niagara Falls, Prince Philip Public School - 1 staff member

Lincoln, Twenty Valley Public School - 2 students

St. Catharines, St. Alfred Catholic Elementary School - 1 student

Niagara Falls, St. Michael Catholic High School - 1 student