DSBN Director issues statement following walkout by Niagara students

The Director of Education at Niagara's District School Board has made a statement following a walkout by students to raise awareness of sexual harassment and assault.

Last Friday, students at Sir Winston Churchill in St. Catharines walked out of school after an incident of sexual assault at the high school earlier in the week, in which they felt the administration didn't take seriously enough.

Students at Thorold Secondary walked out to show support as well.

Students held signs that read 'I should feel safe at SWC' and 'End rape culture'.

Director of Education Warren Hoshizaki says through the student's actions, the board heard a hard truth that some students do not feel safe at their schools, and the DSBN needs to make changes when it comes to sexual harassment and assault.

Hoshizaki says they are now reviewing the reporting process to make it easy, and more accessible for students.

The board says it will work with community partners that are experts in the field on the moves.

A School Climate Survey will also go out to students in December for them to share their opinions about their school environments anonymously.

"These actions are just a starting point. We have learned from you that when it comes to sexual harassment and assault, we must do more and do better. And we will."

"Violence or assault of any kind is not tolerated at the DSBN. While we work through this, we urge students to continue using their voices to speak up about issues that matter to them, and to report incidents of sexual harassment and assault. This can be to a trusted adult, any trusted staff member such as a teacher, guidance counsellor or youth counsellor, the Niagara Regional Police, or the Niagara Sexual Assault Centre."

