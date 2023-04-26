DSBN Director of Education announces retirement

The District School Board of Niagara is looking for a new Director of Education.

Warren Hoshizaki has announced that he will retire as of the end of the calendar year.

Hoshizaki has been the head of the DSBN for the past 18 years making him the longest-serving Director of Education in the province.

He also served as an elementary school teacher, a secondary school teacher, a coach for hockey, football and girls’ basketball, a principal, and a superintendent. over his career.

Sue Barnett, Chair of the DSBN Board says, “Warren Hoshizaki is by far the most dedicated and humble individual I’ve ever met.”

Hoshizaki says, “I will miss many things about serving as Director of Education, but above all else, I will miss the opportunity to visit with students, to watch their development, and witness their success. For me, it always has been and must always be about the students.”

The DSBN says they are now in the planning stages of the recruitment process to find a new Director of Education.