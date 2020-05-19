DSBN Director of Education says he understands some are disappointed as schools remain closed

Ontario's schools will remain closed for the remainder of the school year.

Premier Doug Ford announced this afternoon that after consulting with healthcare officials, it would not be safe to physically reopen schools in the province during the month of June.

Director of Education at the District School Board of Niagara, Warren Hoshizaki tells CKTB he wasn't surprised by the announcement saying they were prepared for various outcomes.

He says he understands there is an element of disappointment in today's announcement. He says students miss their classmates and teachers.

He says overall online learning has been a success.

Hoshizaki says parents have a new appreciation of how teachers try to meet the unique needs of 20-30 students, and teachers have a new appreciation of how tough it is for parents to educate children at home.

The school board issued this statement: