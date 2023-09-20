DSBN Education Director comments on L-G-B-T-Q rallies being held today

Protests and counter-protests for and against the country's L-G-B-T-Q community happening all across the country today.

The Director of Education with the District School Board of Niagara adding his voice to the conversation.

In a post on social media Warren Hoshizaki says, "The DSBN is committed to establishing and maintaining safe learning and working environments, where all individuals are treated with respect and dignity."

He adds their first priority is to support and ensure the safety of the 2SLGBTQ+ students and staff in the board.

The post goes on to say, "Our human rights policy prohibits occurrences of hate and/or bias as well as all forms of discrimination + harassment based on protected grounds. This includes ensuring transgender + gender diverse students have the right to openly be who they are + express their gender identity."

He adds that resources and conversation guides have been shared with staff to ensure staff are well-equipped to support students.

The group calling themselves ``1-Million-March-4-Children'' say rally participants are ``standing together against gender ideology in schools.''

Counter protests have also been planned all over the country.

Meantime, Niagara Regional Police says they continue to monitor the on-going protest and the potential impact at various educational settings throughout the Region.