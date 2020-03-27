DSBN launches online learning site for students stuck at home

The District School Board of Niagara has launched a website to help students learn from home during their self-isolation due to COVID-19.

"Learn from Home" lets you select your grade, and then provides resources to topics students can read about.

It also offers Mental Health and Special Education resources.

In a press release, Chief Communications Officer for the DSBN Kim Yielding says these resources have been reviewed and verified by educators.

It has been suggested by the Premier of Ontario that students will stay home past the original planned date of April 6th, but nothing has been officially announced.