DSBN no plans to change policy on masks for students

The District School board of Niagara (DSBN) doesn't appear to be joining other boards in the province that are mandating masks for all students.

The province has mandated masks for grades 4 and up for the upcoming school year, but Premier Doug Ford said he'd support any board that mandated it for all.

Director of Education for the DSBN Warren Hoshizaki says they have no plans to change the original re-opening plan, "We haven't changed the direction from the province so JK-to-3 is encouraged, and then mandatory for grades 4 and up and we haven't changed from that."

Both school boards in Hamilton as well as the Toronto District School board have mandated masks for all students.

