DSBN no plans to change policy on masks for students
The District School board of Niagara (DSBN) doesn't appear to be joining other boards in the province that are mandating masks for all students.
The province has mandated masks for grades 4 and up for the upcoming school year, but Premier Doug Ford said he'd support any board that mandated it for all.
Director of Education for the DSBN Warren Hoshizaki says they have no plans to change the original re-opening plan, "We haven't changed the direction from the province so JK-to-3 is encouraged, and then mandatory for grades 4 and up and we haven't changed from that."
Both school boards in Hamilton as well as the Toronto District School board have mandated masks for all students.
-
Jeff Burch - MPP Niagara CentreMatt talks to MPP Burch about plans for the school year and concerns from local racetracks about their re-opening process. See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.
-
Warren Hoshizaki - Director of Education DSBNMatt talks to Warren after yesterday's announcement of more funding from the Federal government. See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.
-
Weekly Women Health ShowMatt Holmes speaks with Lindsey Zdichavsky, the Ideal Protein Specialist at Carlton Heights Pharmasave, regarding women's health and lifestyle issues. See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.