DSBN planning for return to regular school year in September

The District School Board of Niagara is planning for a regular school year next year.

Director of Education Warren Hoshizaki states virtual elementary school will officially close at the end of June 2021 and all students will be automatically enrolled in their home school for the next school year in September.

Remote learning options will still be available for children requiring specialized programming.

The school board is working with Niagara Region Public Health and the Ministry of Education to ensure all safety protocols are in place and the September plans will include contingencies should schools need to return to remote learning.

Hoshizaki ends his statement by writing, "The best place for students to learn is in-person, in their classrooms with their teachers and their peers. We look forward to sharing updates with you in the coming months."