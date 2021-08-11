DSBN planning to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics at some high schools this month

The District School Board of Niagara is trying to make it easier for students to get their COVID-19 vaccine shots before the start of the school year.

DSBN Director of Education Warren Hoshizaki says the school board has been receiving a few questions about vaccines.

"We're already working with Niagara Region Public Health in creating sites in our schools across Niagara for students that may not be able to get to a vaccine site. We're going to have clinics in our secondary schools in August for students in those areas to be able to get vaccinated if they choose to do that."

Niagara Region Public Health also accepts walk-ins at all clinics for anyone 12 years old or older between 9:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Public Health representatives say Pfizer vaccines will be available at all clinics. Pfizer is the only vaccine that has been approved for use in children as young as 12.

So far, the Ministry of Education has not imposed a vaccine mandate for back-to-school for teachers or students and the Ontario government has repeatedly insisted it has no plans to do so.

Hoshizaki says many families are intending to return to in-person classrooms, but virtual options will also still be available.