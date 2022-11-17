DSBN plans to move students to online learning if CUPE go on strike

The District School Board of Niagara has announced its plan for Monday should CUPE workers go out on strike.

The DSBN says if workers hit the picket lines then schools will be closed.

If that happens they say students will be able to continue learning with their teachers synchronously online.

Elementary schools students and families can expect to get an email from teachers outlining online learning and TEAM meetings.

Secondary school teachers will connect with students at normal bell times on Microsoft Teams or another platform used by the class.

In both cases teachers will be available online during regular class time.

As for other activities, Individual child care programs in DSBN schools will decide if they will stay open, EarlyON Centres will be closed, any community rentals will be cancelled, and all in-person adult continuing education classes will be cancelled.