DSBN reporting a positive case of COVID-19
The District School Board of Niagara is reporting a positive case of COVID-19 at Prince Philip French Immersion School in Niagara Falls.
As common practice, the school board is not saying whether it's a student or staff member.
Public Health is contacting those impacted and the school was to be thoroughly cleaned.
A Public Health Nurse will also visit the school to complete a comprehensive assessment.
