DSBN reporting two new school cases of COVID-19

Niagara Public Health confirming two new school cases of COVID-19 in Niagara.

The District School Board of Niagara confirming one individual at A.N.Myer Secondary School in Niagara Falls and one person at Quaker Road Public Elementary School in Welland have tested positive for the virus.

In both cases, in keeping with the board policy, it's not being revealed if it was a student or staff member.

Public safety protocols are being followed and those who had close contact with the individuals have been contacted and told to stay home and self isolate.