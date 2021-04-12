DSBN reports four new COVID-19 cases

The District School Board of Niagara is confirming four new COVID-19 cases.

AN Myer Secondary School, Eden High School, Glendale Public School, and Lincoln Centennial Public School are reporting one new case each.

All infected individuals are at home self isolating and a thorough cleaning of the schools is underway.

According to the provincial website 57 students and 13 staff members at Niagara schools have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 14 days.

School officials say some of the cases listed on the provincial website are considered resolved, but health experts encourage anyone who may have had contact with a known case of COVID-19 to monitor for symptoms for at least 14 days.

The provincial website does not list all known cases.