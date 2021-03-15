DSBN reports three new COVID-19 cases

The District School Board of Niagara is reporting three new COVID-19 cases within their school communities.

Officials with Caistor Central Public School, Central French Immersion Public School, and Glendale Public School are reporting one new case each.

Niagara Region Public Health will be in touch with anyone considered to be at risk.

According to the provincial website 18 students and 16 staff members at Niagara schools have been sick within the last 14 days, including 4 students and 11 staff members at Welland's Quaker Road Public School.

Niagara Falls - A N Myer Secondary School - 1 student

Grimsby - Central Public School - 1 staff member

Niagara Falls - Forestview Public School - 1 staff member

Pelham - Glynn A Green Public School - 1 student

Niagara Falls - James Morden Public School - 2 staff members

St. Catharines - Lockview Public School - 1 student

Niagara Falls - Martha Cullimore Public School - 1 student

Fort Erie - Peace Bridge Public School - 1 student

Niagara Falls - Prince Philip Public School - 1 student

Welland Quaker Road Public School - 4 students, 11 staff members

St. Catharines - Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School - 2 students

Niagara Falls - Westlane Secondary School - 1 student

Grimsby - Blessed Trinity Catholic Secondary School - 1 student

St. Catharines - Canadian Martyrs Catholic Elementary School - 1 student

Niagara Falls - Loretto Catholic Elementary School - 1 student

Niagara Falls - St. Ann Adult Learning Centre - 1 student

West Lincoln - St. Martin Catholic Elementary School - 1 staff member

Port Colborne - St. Therese Catholic Elementary School - 1 student

School board representatives say some of the cases are now considered resolved, but health officials encourage anyone who may have had contact with a known case to monitor for symptoms for at least 14 days.