DSBN reports three new COVID-19 cases
The District School Board of Niagara is reporting three new COVID-19 cases within their school communities.
Officials with Caistor Central Public School, Central French Immersion Public School, and Glendale Public School are reporting one new case each.
Niagara Region Public Health will be in touch with anyone considered to be at risk.
According to the provincial website 18 students and 16 staff members at Niagara schools have been sick within the last 14 days, including 4 students and 11 staff members at Welland's Quaker Road Public School.
Niagara Falls - A N Myer Secondary School - 1 student
Grimsby - Central Public School - 1 staff member
Niagara Falls - Forestview Public School - 1 staff member
Pelham - Glynn A Green Public School - 1 student
Niagara Falls - James Morden Public School - 2 staff members
St. Catharines - Lockview Public School - 1 student
Niagara Falls - Martha Cullimore Public School - 1 student
Fort Erie - Peace Bridge Public School - 1 student
Niagara Falls - Prince Philip Public School - 1 student
Welland Quaker Road Public School - 4 students, 11 staff members
St. Catharines - Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School - 2 students
Niagara Falls - Westlane Secondary School - 1 student
Grimsby - Blessed Trinity Catholic Secondary School - 1 student
St. Catharines - Canadian Martyrs Catholic Elementary School - 1 student
Niagara Falls - Loretto Catholic Elementary School - 1 student
Niagara Falls - St. Ann Adult Learning Centre - 1 student
West Lincoln - St. Martin Catholic Elementary School - 1 staff member
Port Colborne - St. Therese Catholic Elementary School - 1 student
School board representatives say some of the cases are now considered resolved, but health officials encourage anyone who may have had contact with a known case to monitor for symptoms for at least 14 days.