DSBN reports three new COVID-19 cases

The District School Board of Niagara is reporting three new COVID-19 cases.

Glendale Public School is reporting one new case while Pine Grove Public School has two new cases.

Infected people are self isolating and Niagara Public Health will be in touch with anyone considered to be at risk.

According to provincial data 44 students and 11 staff members in Niagara have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 14 days:

Niagara Falls - École Élémentaire catholique Notre-Dame-de-la-Jeunesse - 1 student, 1 staff member

Welland - ÉSC Saint-Jean-de-Brébeuf - 2 students

Welland - École élémentaire Franco-Niagara - 2 students

Niagara Falls - École élémentaire LaMarsh - 2 students, 2 staff members

Welland - Diamond Trail Public School - 1 staff member

St. Catharines - Edith Cavell Public School - 1 student, 1 staff member

Pelham - E L Crossley Secondary School - 1 student

St. Catharines - Ferndale Public School - 1 staff member

Fort Erie - Garrison Road Public School - 2 students

Niagara Falls - James Morden Public School - 1 student

St. Catharines - Lincoln Centennial Public School - 1 student

Thorold - Ontario Public School - 1 student

Thorold - Prince of Wales Public School - 1 student

Niagara Falls - Prince Philip Public School - 2 students

Welland - Quaker Road Public School - 1 student

Lincoln - Senator Gibson Public School - 1 student

Niagara Falls - Stamford Collegiate - 1 student

St. Catharines - St Catharines Collegiate Institute and Vocational School - 1 staff member

Niagara Falls - Victoria Public School - 1 student

Welland - Welland Centennial Secondary School - 1 student

St. Catharines - Canadian Martyrs Catholic Elementary School - 1 staff member

Niagara Falls - Loretto Catholic Elementary School - 3 students

Niagara Falls - Notre Dame Catholic Elementary School - 1 student

Welland - Notre Dame College School - 3 students, 1 staff member

St. Catharines - Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Elementary School - 5 students

Niagara Falls - Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Elementary School - 1 staff member

Fort Erie - Our Lady of Victory Catholic Elementary School - 1 student

Pelham - St Alexander Catholic Elementary School - 1 student

Welland - St. Andrew Catholic Elementary School - 4 students

Pelham - St Ann Catholic Elementary School - 1 student

Welland - St Ann Catholic Elementary School - 1 staff member

Lincoln - St Mark Catholic Elementary School - 2 students

Niagara Falls - St. Michael Catholic High School - 1 student

Local school officials say some of the cases listed by the province are now considered resolved, but health officials encourage anyone who may have had contact with a known case of COVID-19 to monitor for symptoms for at least 14 days.

The provincial data does not include all known cases, including the latest cases from the DSBN.