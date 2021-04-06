DSBN reports two new COVID-19 cases
Two more COVID-19 cases have been confirmed with the District School Board of Niagara community.
Ferndale Public School and Westland Secondary School are reporting one new case each.
Public Health will be in contact with anyone considered to be at risk.
According to provincial data, 46 students and 6 staff members in Niagara have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 14 days:
Niagara Falls - École Élémentaire catholique Notre-Dame-de-la-Jeunesse - 1 staff member
St. Catharines - Edith Cavell Public School - 1 staff member
Pelham - E L Crossley Secondary School - 2 students
Fort Erie - Garrison Road Public School - 2 students
Niagara Falls - Greendale Public School - 1 staff member
St. Catharines - Harriet Tubman Public School - 1 student
Niagara Falls - James Morden Public School - 1 student
Thorold - Ontario Public School - 4 students
Fort Erie - Peace Bridge Public School - 1 student
Niagara Falls - Prince Philip Public School - 1 student
Niagara Falls - Princess Margaret Public School - 1 student
Welland - Quaker Road Public School - 2 students
Niagara Falls - Stamford Collegiate - 1 student
St. Catharines - St Catharines Collegiate Institute and Vocational School - 1 staff member
Niagara Falls - Valley Way Public School - 2 students
Welland - Welland Centennial Secondary School - 1 student
Grimsby - Blessed Trinity Catholic Secondary School - 2 students
Niagara Falls - Loretto Catholic Elementary School - 4 students
Niagara Falls - Notre Dame Catholic Elementary School - 1 student
Welland - Notre Dame College School - 3 students, 1 staff member
St. Catharines - Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Elementary School - 5 students
Niagara Falls - Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Elementary School - 1 staff member
St. Catharines - St. Alfred Catholic Elementary School - 3 students
Welland - St. Andrew Catholic Elementary School - 4 students
Pelham - St Ann Catholic Elementary School - 1 student
Thorold - St Charles Catholic Elementary School - 1 student
St. Catharines - St Denis Catholic Elementary School - 2 students
Niagara Falls - St. Michael Catholic High School - 1 student
Although school officials say some of the cases listed by the province are considered resolved, medical experts encourage anyone who may have had contact with a known case of COVID-19 to monitor for symptoms for at least 14 days.
The provincial data does not include all known cases, including to latest DSBN cases.

