DSBN reports two new COVID-19 cases

Two more COVID-19 cases have been confirmed with the District School Board of Niagara community.

Ferndale Public School and Westland Secondary School are reporting one new case each.

Public Health will be in contact with anyone considered to be at risk.

According to provincial data, 46 students and 6 staff members in Niagara have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 14 days:

Niagara Falls - École Élémentaire catholique Notre-Dame-de-la-Jeunesse - 1 staff member

St. Catharines - Edith Cavell Public School - 1 staff member

Pelham - E L Crossley Secondary School - 2 students

Fort Erie - Garrison Road Public School - 2 students

Niagara Falls - Greendale Public School - 1 staff member

St. Catharines - Harriet Tubman Public School - 1 student

Niagara Falls - James Morden Public School - 1 student

Thorold - Ontario Public School - 4 students

Fort Erie - Peace Bridge Public School - 1 student

Niagara Falls - Prince Philip Public School - 1 student

Niagara Falls - Princess Margaret Public School - 1 student

Welland - Quaker Road Public School - 2 students

Niagara Falls - Stamford Collegiate - 1 student

St. Catharines - St Catharines Collegiate Institute and Vocational School - 1 staff member

Niagara Falls - Valley Way Public School - 2 students

Welland - Welland Centennial Secondary School - 1 student

Grimsby - Blessed Trinity Catholic Secondary School - 2 students

Niagara Falls - Loretto Catholic Elementary School - 4 students

Niagara Falls - Notre Dame Catholic Elementary School - 1 student

Welland - Notre Dame College School - 3 students, 1 staff member

St. Catharines - Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Elementary School - 5 students

Niagara Falls - Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Elementary School - 1 staff member

St. Catharines - St. Alfred Catholic Elementary School - 3 students

Welland - St. Andrew Catholic Elementary School - 4 students

Pelham - St Ann Catholic Elementary School - 1 student

Thorold - St Charles Catholic Elementary School - 1 student

St. Catharines - St Denis Catholic Elementary School - 2 students

Niagara Falls - St. Michael Catholic High School - 1 student

Although school officials say some of the cases listed by the province are considered resolved, medical experts encourage anyone who may have had contact with a known case of COVID-19 to monitor for symptoms for at least 14 days.

The provincial data does not include all known cases, including to latest DSBN cases.