DSBN says phone and internet service has been restored to Fort Erie and Niagara Falls schools
A number of schools in Fort Erie and Niagara Falls lost phone and internet service this afternoon.
The DSBN says a fibre optic cable was accidently cut by a construction company around mid day.
Crews managed to fix the issue by 4:30 p.m.
-
NSR - Bruce Boudreau w/ Rod Mawhood
Bruce Boudreau
-
NSR - Victor Raso w/ Rod Mawhood
Victor Raso - Niagara River Lions Head Coach & General Manager
-
NSR - Jeff Chcoski w/ Rod Mawhood
Jeff Chcoski - St. Catharines Jr. A Athletics General Manager