DSBN says phone and internet service has been restored to Fort Erie and Niagara Falls schools


A number of schools in Fort Erie and Niagara Falls lost phone and internet service this afternoon.

The DSBN says a fibre optic cable was accidently cut by a construction company around mid day.

Crews managed to fix the issue by 4:30 p.m.

