DSBN sends out plan for tomorrow if there is an OSSTF walkout

The District School Board of Niagara sending out some information on high school closures if there is an OSSTF walkout tomorrow.

The school board says in the event of a walk out, DSBN Secondary Schools will be closed for student learning Wednesday.

The closure also includes the postponement and/or cancellation of athletic activities including games and practices, all extracurricular activities, field trips and other out of school activities, co-op placements, and Niagara LINK, Dual Credits/Connecting to College.

Niagara's French Public and Catholic Boards say support staff who are members of OSSTF, will walk out in solidarity with the public high school teachers.

As a result, in the event of an OSSTF strike tomorrow, all French Catholic and Public schools (MonAvenir and Viamonde) both elementary and secondary will be closed tomorrow as well.

All non OSSTF staff, including teachers will be expected to report to work.

Students with the Niagara Catholic District School Board are not impacted.