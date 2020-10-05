DSBN teacher receives Prime Minister's Award for teaching excellence

A teacher from Niagara has received the Prime Minister's Award for Teaching Excellence.

Leonard Aylward, a Technology, Science, Math and Makers teacher with the District School Board of Niagara has been awarded a Prime Minister’s Award for Teaching Excellence in STEM.

The Prime Minister’s Awards for Teaching Excellence in STEM recognizes inspirational science, technology, engineering or mathematics (STEM) teachers at the elementary or secondary school level who keep students engaged in STEM learning and who help develop the culture of innovation that Canada needs today, and in the future.

A STEM specialist, Leonard Aylward helps support students and teachers in 79 schools across the entire school board.

The Prime Minister’s Awards are offered at the national (Certificate of Excellence) and regional (Certificate of Achievement) levels and carry cash prizes of $5,000 and $1,000 respectively.

Each recipient receives a letter of congratulations and a certificate signed by the Prime Minister.