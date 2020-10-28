DSBN will welcome back hundreds of students to in-person learning next month

The District School Board of Niagara will see 720 of its elementary students return to in-person learning next month.

The fall cut off date for parents to indicate whether their child would switch from virtual learning to in-class learning passed earlier this week.

The original deadline was last Friday, but it was extended to Monday.

Officials with the DSBN say the transition date of mid November currently remains the same with no plans to change it at this time.

The DSBN says although the formal opportunity to switch has passed, schools will continue to accept and process applications for students to return to in-person learning throughout the winter months if space allows.

The applications will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

The next formal opportunity for parents to make the switch will be in the early spring.

