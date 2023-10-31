Duchess of Edinburgh visiting St. Catharines this weekend

Niagara is getting a royal visit this Sunday as we get ready to pay tribute to soldiers past and present.

On Saturday, Sophie Helen Rhys-Jones, the Duchess of Edinburgh, will attend The Duchess of Edinburgh competition, hosted by the Lincoln and Welland Regiment in St. Catharines.

The annual competition sees military groups come together to compete in a series of military challenges, both mental and physical.

The Duchess will present the trophy, known as The Countess of Wessex Cup to the successful team.

A dinner in support of the Lincoln and Welland Regimental Foundation will be held Saturday evening, with a special performance by the Lincoln and Welland Association Band.

On Sunday, the Lincoln and Welland Regiment has teamed up with the Mayor of St. Catharines office to host a Service of Remembrance on Sunday November 5th from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Memorial Park at the Cenotaph.

All are welcome to attend, and the Duchess will be the royal guest.

CKTB will have full coverage of Sunday's event.

The service, this Sunday, is separate from the Legion's Nov. 11th service and separate from the Port Dalhousie Legion's event on Nov. 5th.

The Duchess of Edinburgh has been Colonel-in-Chief of the Lincoln and Welland Regiment, the Reserve Infantry Regiment of the Canadian Army, since 2004.

She is married to Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, the youngest sibling of King Charles III.