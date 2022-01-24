Duck hunting in Grimsby may be short-lived as council passes emergency motion

Duck hunting in Grimsby has become a hot topic lately.

Complaints came pouring in after an influx of hunters visited to town's waterfront to hunt ducks this winter after wording was changed in a bylaw last year.

Councillor Lianne Vardy says the word 'water' was left out of the bylaw by mistake, opening up the practice.

She put forward an emergency motion to repeal the bylaw, which passed last week.

The motion will still need to be ratified at regular council Feb. 7, where staff is expected to present another report on the issue.

One concerned resident, Patricia Fedorchuk, has spoke to council and asked them to ban hunting in the town.

"It is supposed to be a family place to reside where we all watch out for eachother, for all children, pets, seniors. All of us caring about each other. Yet strangers are allowed to come to our peaceful community from Ottawa, from other distant towns, and bring their guns to our quiet shores to hunt our ducks and geese and who knows what else accidentally gets killed. This is not the community that is up for grabs to destroy by any group that choose to run charters so that more hunters can come, so that they can make a dollar killing our beautiful wildlife and changing our community to one that accepts a gun culture."

Residential growth has exploded on the waterfront over the past few years, with several condo buildings now overlooking Lake Ontario.