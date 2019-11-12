iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Earliest opening of ski hill in Ontario on record takes place tomorrow

ski

An Ontario resort has announced the earliest opening of its ski hill on record.

Horseshoe Resort says it's opening the hill tomorrow for the 2019/2020 season thanks in part to the recent snowfall and cold temperatures.

It says that beats the current record set in 1995.

The announcement comes a day after a cold front from the U-S brought record snowfall amounts from Toronto to Ottawa yesterday and overnight. 

Latest Audio