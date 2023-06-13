Early bird draw for Hospice Niagara's 5 car draw this Monday
Monday marks the early bird deadline for this year's Hospice Niagara 5 car draw.
Alicia Merry tells CKTB the draw Monday at 3 p.m. will see someone win $10,000 cash, and they are still eligible to win the cars, which will be given away in August.
5 cars, which are already in stock and ready to go home with winners --- or cash instead of the cars--- and bonus prizes are also being handed out at the final draw on August 7th at 3 p.m.
There's a new 50/50 draw as well.
The Early Bird draw will take place at The Stabler Centre.
-
CKTB AM Roundtable - June 14th, 2023
Tim Denis is joined by:
Lori Littleton - Consultant, IG Wealth Management, Former StC city councillor
Brandon Currie - Certified Financial Planner, Chartered Life Underwriter at C.R. Smith Financial
-
View From the Drive Thru - The Trump show should come to an end
Donald Trump didn't have a convoy of supporters or a paparazzi waiting outside of the Miami courthouse where he was arraigned. Who comes out on top of this battle remains to be seen, but regardless, the attention paid to him should probably take a step back.
-