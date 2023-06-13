Early bird draw for Hospice Niagara's 5 car draw this Monday

Monday marks the early bird deadline for this year's Hospice Niagara 5 car draw.

Alicia Merry tells CKTB the draw Monday at 3 p.m. will see someone win $10,000 cash, and they are still eligible to win the cars, which will be given away in August.

5 cars, which are already in stock and ready to go home with winners --- or cash instead of the cars--- and bonus prizes are also being handed out at the final draw on August 7th at 3 p.m.

There's a new 50/50 draw as well.

The Early Bird draw will take place at The Stabler Centre.