Early morning fire leads to arson charge in Welland

A 30 year old Welland man is facing a charge of arson following a house fire this morning on Afton Avenue near Lincolcn Street East in the Rose City.

Fire crews were called to the home at 9:20 a.m. and found it completely engulfed in flames.

An investigation revealed that prior to the fire, an argument had taken place in the home between a resident and a person known to them.

Officers formed grounds to believe the person visiting the home was allegedly responsible for the fire.

Niagara Police have charged Kyle Colin Cormier with arson and he's being held in custody for a bail hearing tomorrow.

No one was hurt in the fire and damage is believed to be extensive.

The incident remains under investigation.