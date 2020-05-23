Early results promising for potential COVID-19 vaccine to be tested on Canadians

A prospective COVID-19 vaccine that will soon be tested on Canadians has been found to be safe and effective at prompting an immune response.

A study published today in the Lancet says more research is needed to determine if the formulation from China's CanSino Biologics Inc. can actually protect against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

But it says early trials involving 108 adults in Wuhan produced a response in virus-fighting antibodies and T-cells after 28 days.

The most common side effects described as ``mild'' and ``moderate'' were pain at the injection site, fever, fatigue and headache.

The findings land just before researchers at Dalhousie University test the CanSino product in Halifax in the upcoming weeks.

Dalhousie says Canada's first clinical trial for the potential vaccine will start with fewer than 100 people between the ages of 18 and 55.

A followup stage will involve almost 500 people across Canada, including those aged 65 to 85.

The Beijing professor responsible for the Lancet study says the findings should be interpreted cautiously, noting ``we are still a long way from this vaccine being available to all.''