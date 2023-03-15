Early start for Niagara City Cruises as tour boats head back in the water

The boats are heading back into the water at Niagara falls.

Niagara City Cruises announcing that their tour boats will be in the water tomorrow to kick off the season.

Mory DiMaurizio, Chief Operating Officer, says this is the earliest start they have ever had.

Click HERE to listen to DiMaurizio discuss the opening on Niagara in the Morning.

He says the lack of ice on Lake Erie has made it possible to open ahead of schedule.

The tours begin tomorrow morning