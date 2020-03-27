Earth Hour - a time to unite now more than ever

Tomorrow we celebrate Earth Hour, when we turn off the lights for one hour as a reminder to look after one another and the global home that we share.

On its website the Director General of the World Wildlife Fund, Marco Lambertini says “We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives from the COVID-19 outbreak and our thoughts are with the families who have lost loved ones or who are sick. In this hour of crisis, we need to unite now more than ever to safeguard our future and the future of our planet. It is a time for solidarity and a time to respond to challenges more creatively and work more collaboratively, which is why Earth Hour is being marked through digital events across the globe."

While many cities may not take part this year because of the ongoing COVID -19 pandemic, individuals are asked to celebrate the event by turning off all the lights for one hour starting at 8:30 tomorrow night.