Earthquake in Morocco kills more than 1,300 people and damages historic buildings

A rare, powerful earthquake has struck Morocco, sending people racing from their beds into the darkened streets and toppling buildings in mountainous villages and ancient cities not built to withstand such force.

More than 1,300 people were killed, and the toll was expected to rise as rescuers struggled yesterday to get through boulder-strewn roads to remote areas hit hardest.

State television showed people clustered in the streets of Marrakech late at night, afraid to go back inside buildings that might still be unstable.

Global Affairs Canada is working to determine how many Canadians were in Morocco when the earthquake struck.