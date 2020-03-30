iHeartRadio
East Main Street Bridge in Welland going yellow

CKTB - NEWS - Yellow lights

The East Main Street Bridge in Welland will be going yellow to spread hope.

Officials with the city say Bridge 13 will glow yellow from March 27th until April 10th to help unite with the world during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Niagara Falls was also illuminated yellow on March 24th to kick off a regional ‘Crush the Curve’ campaign.

