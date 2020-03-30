East Main Street Bridge in Welland going yellow
The East Main Street Bridge in Welland will be going yellow to spread hope.
Officials with the city say Bridge 13 will glow yellow from March 27th until April 10th to help unite with the world during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Niagara Falls was also illuminated yellow on March 24th to kick off a regional ‘Crush the Curve’ campaign.
-
COVID-19 | Wayne Gates Calling for 80% Rent Subsidy During PandemicMatt Holmes Speaks with Wayne Gates – NDP MPP Niagara Falls/Fort Erie/Niagara-on-the-Lake regarding the impact COVID-19 is having on renters and landlords
-
COVID-19 | Petition to Get Foreign Trained Doctors to Lend Their Skills During PandemicMatt Holmes Speaks with Emily Kovacs – Executive Director Niagara Folk Arts Multicultural Centre in regarding foreign trained doctors to help battle COVID-19 Pandemic
-
COVID-19 | Tokyo Olympics Moved to 2021, Same Time as Canada Summer Games in NiagaraMatt Holmes Speaks with Doug Hamilton – Chair of the 2021 Canada Summer Games in regards to moving the Tokyo Olympics to 2021, same time as Canada Summer Games in Niagara