Eastbound lanes of LINC closing for the weekend

A head's up to drivers planning to travel this weekend - the eastbound side of the Lincoln M. Alexander Parkway will be closed.

The eastbound lanes will be closed for the entire weekend starting at 1 p.m. today until 11 p.m. Sunday.

Next weekend the same thing will be happening in the westbound lanes.

Crews will be conducting asphalt spot repairs, clearing catch basins, repairing signs, and replacing lane markings.

This weekend's closure will be in effect from Golf Links Road to the Upper Red Valley Parkway off-ramp.