Eastbound Lincoln Alexander Parkway in Hamilton closed for rest of the day after truck hit overpass

A part of the Lincoln Alexander Parkway in Hamilton will be closed until late tonight after a truck hit the Sherman Ave. overpass.

A large commercial truck, carrying a boom lift, was travelling eastbound on the highway and struck the Upper Sherman Avenue overpass earlier today.

Officials say in order for crews to cleanup, the LINC is fully closed in the eastbound lanes between Upper Wentworth Street and Upper Gage Avenue for the remainder of the day.

The closure on the eastbound LINC is expected to remain in place until later tonight.

Motorists travelling along the eastbound LINC should expect delays and are advised to take an alternate route for their evening commute.

City staff have determined that damage to the Upper Sherman Avenue overpass is minimal and have safely reopened the overpass to traffic.