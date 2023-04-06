Easter Bunny with a busy weekend in Niagara with a number of egg hunts planned

There are a number of egg hunts planned for this weekend as the kids celebrate Easter.

On Friday kids will search Fireman's Park in Niagara Falls.

The event is broken up into age groups with kids four and under in their own area beginning at 11 a.m.

Children between 5-7 will hunt at 11 a.m. and noon, those aged 8-10 at 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

The event is free but you are asked to bring a non-perishable food item for Project SHARE’s emergency food bank.

The eggs will also be spread out at the West Lincoln Community Centre Park on Friday.

The event runs from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Face painting, a petting zoo, and photos with the Easter Bunny will also be available.

Donations will be accepted for West Lincoln Community Care.

In Grimsby the egg hunt will be at Centennial Park.

The event runs 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

They will be collecting donations for McNally House Hospice.

On Saturday the Haig and Fitzgerald neighbourhood associations will host an egg hunt in St. Catharines.

The hunt begins at 11 a.m. at Catherine Street Park.

Food donations will be collected for Community Care of St. Catharines and Thorold.

Also on Saturday the Easter Bunny is back in Port Colborne.

The annual Easter egg hunt is set for 11 a.m. at the Vale Health & Wellness Centre.

The Easter Bunny will arrive via tug boat at 10 a.m. on West Street.

Activities will be set up inside the Vale Health & Wellness Centre between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In Beamsville things begin at 9:30 a.m. at Beamsville Lions Club Park.

Cash and food donations will be collected for Community Care of West Niagara.

Viliage of Hope will host an egg hunt in Jordan starting at noon.

There will be a bbq and inflatables on site.

Donations will be collected at the gate.