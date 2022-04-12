Easter egg hunts are back in Niagara this weekend

After a few years off, many communities in Niagara are bringing back in-person Easter egg hunts.

Here are a few taking place in the region. Send us an email at newsroom@610cktb.com if you have a hunt that should be added to our list.

West Lincoln

The Township is hosting its Annual Easter Egg Hunt Friday, April 15, 2022 at the West Lincoln Community Centre 177 West Street, Smithville. Event opens at 9:00 AM, Egg Hunting at 10:00 AM. Age group hunting areas (0-3 yrs, 4-7 yrs and 8-12 yrs) Exchange coloured eggs for chocolate. There will also be Dream Acres Petting Zoo, Photos with the Easter Bunny, Niagara Face Painting, West Lincoln Fire & Emergency Services, EarlyON Centre creative experience for children. Outdoor event- rain or shine. West Lincoln Community Care donations accepted.

Niagara-on-the-Lake

Easter egg hunt and bunny trail on Saturday, April 16, co-hosted by the NOTL Kinsmen Club and the Niagara Nursery School and Child Care Centre. 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Lane.

Port Colborne

Easter Egg Hunt will be held Saturday, April 16, 2022, 10 a.m. - 3p.m. as part of Easter Celebrations at the Vale Health & Wellness. This is a family friendly event that includes, gym activities, public/family skates, and an Easter Egg Hunt. Location: Vale Health & Wellness Centre.

St. Catharines

Fitz Egg Hunt will be held April 16th at 11:00 a.m. at the Russell Avenue Community Centre.

The Annual Easter Egg Hunt hosted by Kristen and Rebecca with Mission35 Mortgages St Catharines will be held Saturday, April, 16, 2022 starting at 10 a.m. at Realty Park St Catharines. Bring your own basket and canned good donations for Community Care St Catharines.

Niagara Falls

Stamford Centre Volunteer Firemen’s Association Easter egg hunt - Firemen’s Park in Niagara Falls - Good Friday on April 15. Admission is $3 per child or a donation of a non-perishable food items for Project SHARE’s emergency food bank. Kids 5-7 hunt at 11 a.m. and noon, and kids 8-10 hunt at 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Kids 4-under separate hunting area roped off, with no specific time.

Grimsby

The Easter Egg Hunt by the Grimsby Kinette Club is an annual tradition at Centennial Park (Nelles School) every Good Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The hunt is divided into age groups and this year The Kinettes have partnered with Lynn Fee Team for this free event. Raffle basket for WLMH, McNally House and Cystic Fibrosis and barbecue from Kinettes.

Fort Erie

Optimist Club of Fort Erie is hosting Breakfast with the Easter Bunny on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the club’s hall, located at 1555 Gilmore Rd, The breakfast is $8 and includes two sausages, three pancakes, juice and coffee. The event will include a colouring contest for kids ranging in age from two and under to age 12. Includes prizes, Easter Bunny, and treats.

Jordan

Village of Hope Niagara Easter Egg Hunt - April 16, Noon - 2831 King St, Jordan (former Jordan School) - Everyone's Welcome - Please bring a Donation of Food or Funds for the Village of Hope - 12 - 2 p.m.