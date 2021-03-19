Easter is not the time for big gatherings: Dr. Tam
Canada's chief public health officer is concerned about an increase in COVID-19 variants and says Easter is not the time to be having big gatherings.
Dr. Theresa Tam says there have been nearly 45-hundred variant cases, and that 90 per cent of them are related to the one first detected in the U-K.
Easter is just two weeks away, and Tam is warning that variants of concern are threatening the country's progress before we see the full benefits of vaccines
ROUNDTABLE Kim Rossi and Stephen MurdochROUNDTABLE Kim Rossi and Stephen Murdoch
AT THE MOVIES WITH RICHARD CROUSETim talks to Richard Crouse, Host of the talk show Pop Life on CTV NewsChannel and CTV! Pop Life airing Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. ET and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. ET on CTV News Channel. This week watching: *The Father (in theatres) *Yes Day (Netflix) *Above Suspicion (EST, VOD, DVD, Blu-ray) *Food Club (VOD/Digital)
Restaurateur says next shutdown could kill themTim talks to Fred Davies, Manager/Owner at Breakwall Brewing Company and San Marcos Ristorante on his business’ survival if we go into another lockdown