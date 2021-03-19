Easter is not the time for big gatherings: Dr. Tam

Canada's chief public health officer is concerned about an increase in COVID-19 variants and says Easter is not the time to be having big gatherings.

Dr. Theresa Tam says there have been nearly 45-hundred variant cases, and that 90 per cent of them are related to the one first detected in the U-K.

Easter is just two weeks away, and Tam is warning that variants of concern are threatening the country's progress before we see the full benefits of vaccines