Easton seeking third term as Lincoln Mayor
Lincoln Mayor Sandra Easton is seeking a third term in office.
Easton says she filed her nomination papers this morning.
She was first elected in 2014 and then re-elected for a second term in 2018.
Currently, Easton is the only one running for Mayor.
Candidates have until August 19th to submit their paperwork.
