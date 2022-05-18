iHeartRadio
Easton seeking third term as Lincoln Mayor

sandra easton

Lincoln Mayor Sandra Easton is seeking a third term in office.

Easton says she filed her nomination papers this morning.

She was first elected in 2014 and then re-elected for a second term in 2018.

Currently, Easton is the only one running for Mayor. 

Candidates have until August 19th to submit their paperwork.

