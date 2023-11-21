Economic statement expected to include new housing measures aimed at boosting construction

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is set to present the fall economic statement today.



The document will provide an update on federal finances amid a slowing economy bogged down by high interest rates.



It's also expected to include new housing measures aimed at boosting the construction of housing across Canada.



One senior government official says the federal government is set to announce 15-billion dollars in low-cost loans for builders, as well as a one-billion-dollar fund toward affordable housing.



The fall economic statement is also expected to include support for local governments that are cracking down on short-term rentals, a detail first reported by the Toronto Star.



Freeland has consistently signalled that any new spending measures will be fiscally responsible and that the federal government won't be able to do ``everything.''