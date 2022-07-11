Economists predict Bank of Canada will hike interest rate by 0.75% this week

Economists are predicting the Bank of Canada will hike its key interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point on Wednesday.



This move would mirror the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate decision last month.



At a news conference last month, Governor Tiff Macklem said the Canada's central bank ``may need to move more quickly'' after it raised rates by half a percentage point.



This comes as inflation rages globally.



In Canada, the inflation rate hit a 39-year high in May of 7.7 per cent.



With unemployment at a record low and inflation stubbornly high, Laval University economics professor Stephen Gordon says the Bank of Canada is in a good position to raise rates more aggressively.