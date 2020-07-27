Eddie Shack, The Entertainer, dies at the age of 83

Shack, one of the NHL's most colourful players on and off the ice, died on Saturday.

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced the news in a tweet yesterday morning.

"Eddie entertained Leafs fans on the ice for nine seasons and for decades off of it. He will be greatly missed," the team said in the tweet. "Our thoughts are with his family."

Known for his bruising style, distinctive skating gait and larger-than-life personality, Shack won four Stanley Cups with Toronto in the 1960s, including the franchise's last victory in 1967.

Nicknamed "The Entertainer" -- with his trademark cowboy hat and luxurious moustache -- he scored the winning goal for the Leafs in the 1963 final.

The native of Sudbury played parts of 17 seasons from 1958 through 1975 with six different teams, including nine years with the Maple Leafs.