Eden High School evacuated

Police are evacuated a St. Catharines high school this afternoon.

Niagara Regional Police confirmed that they removed students and staff members from Eden High School to ensure their safety.

they say there is "no known on-going risk to public safety at this time."

Police say they became aware of a threat involving the school but have not given any other details.

Reports from the school say that police dogs were on the scene searching the grounds.

Police remain on the scene and we will update as more information becomes available.

