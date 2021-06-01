Edmonton CFL franchise changes its team name to Elks
The Edmonton CFL franchise has changed its team name to Elks.
The club made the announcement via livestream today.
Edmonton dropped its longtime name, Eskimos, last year following a similar decision by the NFL's Washington team amid pressure on franchises to eliminate racist or stereotypical names.
It had been called the Edmonton Football Team until today's announcement.
