Edmonton Oilers forward Colby Cave in medically-induced coma after brain bleed
Edmonton Oilers forward Colby Cave has been placed in a medically-induced coma after suffering a brain bleed.
The Oilers said on their Twitter account that the brain bleed happened overnight and that Cave was in the critical care unit at Toronto's Sunnybrook Hospital.
A 25-year-old from Battleford, Sask., Cave scored once in 11 appearances with Edmonton this season.
He's added 11 goals and 23 points in 44 games with the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors.
Colby is an awesome person who scored an awesome goal for us this season.— Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) April 7, 2020
The entire #Oilers family is sending you all our love & strength right now, @Cavemn10.
💙🧡💙🧡 pic.twitter.com/A5uZNmPZMl
