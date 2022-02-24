Edmonton police say innocent man killed after officers fire on suspect
Police in Edmonton say officers shot and killed a robbery suspect Wednesday night, but an innocent man in a nearby apartment building was also hit by gunfire.
Chief Dale McFee says the man was taken to hospital and later died.
McFee says he's not sure how many bullets were fired or how the man in the building was shot.
More coming ...
-
-
AM Roundtable - Fred Davies and Brandon CurrieAM Roundtable - Fred Davies and Brandon Currie
-